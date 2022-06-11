VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000.

NASDAQ CIL opened at $38.20 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

