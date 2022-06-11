VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

