VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $36.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 4,720.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000.

