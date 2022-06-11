VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $78.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000.
