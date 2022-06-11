VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 64.4% in May

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $66.59 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

