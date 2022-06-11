VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $68.20 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

