VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of VSMV stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

