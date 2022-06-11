VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CSA opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $71.47.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the period.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.