VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 61,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSA opened at $58.75 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $71.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (Get Rating)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.