Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.63 ($2.90).

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMUK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.07) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 245 ($3.07) to GBX 230 ($2.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.26) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 136.15 ($1.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 3.56. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.74). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 174.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

