Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.63 ($2.90).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMUK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.07) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.26) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 136.15 ($1.71) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.56. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.74).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

