Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Down 66.3% in May

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the May 15th total of 550,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NCV stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 851.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

