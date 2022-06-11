Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Down 66.3% in May

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the May 15th total of 550,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NCV stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
