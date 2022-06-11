Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Down 62.9% in May

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 28.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 331,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,666 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 195.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 158,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 104,481 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $8.60 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.