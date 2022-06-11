Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VGZ opened at $0.81 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

