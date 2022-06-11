Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a growth of 362.2% from the May 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at 16.01 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of 14.38 and a 1 year high of 28.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is 16.03 and its 200 day moving average is 18.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5574 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

