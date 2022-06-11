Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WBA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

