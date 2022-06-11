Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) CFO Dale Gibbons Acquires 2,000 Shares

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.51. 872,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,392. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,243,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,941,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,644,000 after buying an additional 653,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

