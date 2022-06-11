Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Down 74.5% in May

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the May 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:EHI traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.55. 89,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,444. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $10.77.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.