Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WIA stock remained flat at $$10.98 during trading hours on Friday. 38,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 20,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $213,587.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,080,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,921,749.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 100,968 shares of company stock worth $1,051,633 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

