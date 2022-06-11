Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAI opened at $12.25 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

