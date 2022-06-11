Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the May 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

MHF opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.