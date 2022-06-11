Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 3.28.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,318,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,705,000 after purchasing an additional 197,897 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 426,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 298,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.