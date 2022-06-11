William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMSWA. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.
Shares of AMSWA opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. American Software has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $548.03 million, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.83.
About American Software (Get Rating)
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.
