William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMSWA. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. American Software has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $548.03 million, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 52,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

