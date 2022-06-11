William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

Perficient stock opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Perficient has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.05.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,860 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

