Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $121.24 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.06.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,034. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

