Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Wilmar International stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. Wilmar International has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.7304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

