WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the May 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $49.67.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.
