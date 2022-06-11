WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the May 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

