WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a growth of 484.5% from the May 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $181,997,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 208.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,086,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,531 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,498.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 978,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after purchasing an additional 940,448 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,537,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,028,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,607,000 after purchasing an additional 748,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DGRW opened at $58.36 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $57.28 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

