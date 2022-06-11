WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) versus 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Financial Analysis

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WISeKey International and 8X8’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $22.26 million 1.26 -$20.34 million N/A N/A 8X8 $638.13 million 1.20 -$175.38 million ($1.55) -4.19

WISeKey International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A 8X8 -27.48% -84.30% -17.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

WISeKey International has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WISeKey International and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 8X8 0 0 0 0 N/A

WISeKey International presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 435.71%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than 8X8.

Summary

WISeKey International beats 8X8 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International (Get Rating)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. Further, it provides AI solutions through knowledge automation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meet, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and ‘@ mentions'; 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact centre solutions. The company markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

