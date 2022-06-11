Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Short Interest Update

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WLFDY opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.
Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (WLFDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.