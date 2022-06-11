Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Short Interest Update

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLFDY opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia/Oceania. Its legwear products include pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprises bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

