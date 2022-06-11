Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2022

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the May 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. Worldline has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRDLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Worldline from €60.00 ($64.52) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Worldline in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Worldline from €72.00 ($77.42) to €59.00 ($63.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Worldline from €74.00 ($79.57) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

About Worldline (Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.