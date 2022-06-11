Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the May 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. Worldline has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

Get Worldline alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRDLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Worldline from €60.00 ($64.52) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Worldline in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Worldline from €72.00 ($77.42) to €59.00 ($63.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Worldline from €74.00 ($79.57) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.