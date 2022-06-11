Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Short Interest Down 74.9% in May

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,100 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the May 15th total of 2,993,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

XEBEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $0.67 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

