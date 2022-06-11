Yee Phong Thian Sells 24,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $516,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,127,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yee Phong Thian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $222,363.58.

NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. 62,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $387.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

