YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.39.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in YETI by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 132,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in YETI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in YETI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,555,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.73. YETI has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

