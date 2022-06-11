Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in May

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. Yokogawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yokogawa Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.