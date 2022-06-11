Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post -$0.93 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) will post ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.87). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.87) to ($2.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.46% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNS. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,664. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after buying an additional 127,225 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.