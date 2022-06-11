Zacks: Analysts Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. National Instruments posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $86,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NATI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.11. 937,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $31.39 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

