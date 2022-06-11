Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to Hold

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

DASTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Dassault Systèmes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($62.37) to €54.00 ($58.06) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 138,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth $299,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth $673,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dassault Systèmes (DASTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.