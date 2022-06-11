Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 796,200 shares, a growth of 222.5% from the May 15th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,962.0 days.

ZLDPF opened at $13.30 on Friday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

About Zealand Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.