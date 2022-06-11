Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.29.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, FBN Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $109.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.26. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.67.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,609 shares of company stock worth $5,375,533. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

