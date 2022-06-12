AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Up 108.3% in May

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,200 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the May 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $752.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAC Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

