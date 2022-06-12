ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAVMY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($14.52) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($14.25) price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.80 ($14.84) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €12.30 ($13.23) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

