ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAVMY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($14.52) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($14.25) price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.80 ($14.84) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €12.30 ($13.23) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

About ABN AMRO Bank (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.