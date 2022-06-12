Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several research firms have commented on ABSI. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $89,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Absci by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Absci by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,129 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $21,629,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $17,175,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABSI stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. Absci has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $31.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 2,633.14%. Research analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

