ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Up 170.7% in May

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 170.7% from the May 15th total of 49,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.57. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.91.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 6.20%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
