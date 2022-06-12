Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $133.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.27% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 102,145,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,178,368. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $116.19.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

