Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $133.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.27% from the company’s previous close.
AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.73.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 102,145,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,178,368. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $116.19.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
