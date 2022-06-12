AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Short Interest Up 174.3% in May

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the May 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMPX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 30.2% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 482,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMPX opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. AEA-Bridges Impact has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

