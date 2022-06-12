Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Down 51.2% in May

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the May 15th total of 10,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.22.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

AEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.30 ($5.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aegon from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

