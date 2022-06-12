Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Aemetis alerts:

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aemetis by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 8.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 13.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $7.31 on Friday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $252.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.