Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Up 126.7% in May

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,600 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the May 15th total of 221,700 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 161,610 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 213,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 5,374,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.25 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.80) by ($1.20). Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 599.24% and a negative net margin of 1,209.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -14.8 EPS for the current year.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

