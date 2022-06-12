Aiadvertising Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aiadvertising Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 164.4% from the May 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,518,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AIAD stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Aiadvertising has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
Aiadvertising Company Profile (Get Rating)
